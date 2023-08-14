'They are just a blessing': Blind brothers form gospel rap trio

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A midstate music trio has one incredible story. They're taking the stage, speaking from the heart, and making one mom very, very proud.

With the role the place has played in her family's story, Natasia Jones said she is meant to be at New Metropolitan Christian Missionary Baptist Church in Nashville.

"As I look back over the life that the Lord's gave me, I know it had to be him leading me up to this point," Natasia said.

Natasia loves the people, the message and the energy of the room. However, there's nothing she could love more than who was next to perform on one Sunday morning.

Jamerius, Martavius and Ladarian make up the gospel rap group JML. They are Natasia's sons.

"They truly move by faith, not by sight," Natasia said. "They don't see hate. They just feel love."

The boys go to Tennessee School For the Blind. They have Norrie disease, an inherited eye disorder that leads to blindness in male infants.

"Just having six kids, three blind, to everybody else, this is a big deal, but for me, this is my everyday life," Natasia said.

Natasia remembers the day she heard loud music in her sons' room.

"And I'm like, 'turn that music down! Turn that music off!'" she laughed. "That's when I discovered that they are in there making music."

"We've been rapping for four years," Martavius said.

"It comes natural to me," Jamerius added.

"I was like, 'hey boys, you wanna record a song?'" Martavius remembered.

"I was 7-years-old," Ladarian said. "All three of us would get together and start recording music."

"All of us are rapping about Jesus and getting yourself together," Jamerius said.

All three said the verses of their songs are freestyled. They're improvising it in the moment.

"I do it from my head," Jamerius said.

"I can't get up there and rap with them, but I'm gonna be back here and clap for ya loud!" laughed Natasia.

Natasia believes she was led to this church, to these people, to a place that would give her sons the confidence to get up and perform.

Sunday afternoon at Royalties Event Center in Clarksville, JML performed a concert.

"They taught me a lot about life," smiled Natasia. "If they can get up and smile and put one foot in front of the other, I can too. I have to. I always tell them, 'I'm your biggest supporter. Wherever the Lord take you, I just hope I can be there to experience it.' It is just a blessing. They are just a blessing. They are definitely a blessing," Natasia said.