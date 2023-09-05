'I wasn't expecting something like this': Apartments at Roundtree rat-free, some renovated

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WTVF) — A family dealing with a rat infestation at Roundtree Manor Apartments in Fairview is back in their home, which is renovated and rat-free.

Charnequa Mclemore's first-floor apartment is unrecognizable. The bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom and living room not only have new floors and paint, but they are stocked with new furniture.

At the beginning of August, Mclemore and other tenants bravely showed NewsChannel 5 the conditions inside their apartments. In Mclemore's home, rats had chewed through cabinets, doors and even a playpen. They said property managers were turning a blind eye.

"The girls couldn't get on the floor," said Charnequa Mclemore. "We didn't sit on the couch because of the rats running up under your feet. When we came into this apartment before, we went straight into the rooms. It was nothing like this."

For most of August, Mclemore, her two young daughters and their father stayed in a hotel paid for by NewsChannel 5 viewers and people in the community.

They got to move back into their home on Friday. The bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom and living room have been renovated. Roundtree paid to replace the floor and several appliances like the water heater. Community members bought them new furniture.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone. We had a big support system," Mclemore said.

Since our first story aired, the state notified property managers that the apartments needed major electrical and structural upgrades. They've been asked to get those fixed in a timely manner.

Additionally, the city of Fairview says the codes department is going to stay on top of the rat problem. An infestation violates city code.