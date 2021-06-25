Today marks 6 months since Christmas Day bombing in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friday marks six months since Nashville was changed forever after a portion of 2nd Avenue was destroyed by a bombing on Christmas Day.

At 10 a.m., Mayor John Cooper’s 2nd Avenue Project Management Team will give an update on the city's renovation/rebuilding efforts. They will also provide a look inside one of the buildings currently under construction.

The bombing affected thousands of Nashvillians. Looking at 2nd Avenue today, it's a very different sight from six months ago.

An in-depth look at the numbers shows the blast impacted an estimated 400 residents, 1,200 employees, more than 45 businesses, damaged more than 40 buildings and three people were hurt.

The man officials said is responsible for the damage is Anthony Warner from Antioch. He died in the explosion. Authorities said they got DNA from a relative and it matched the remains found at the explosion.

Not only did the bombing impact the 2nd Avenue area, but it downed 911 services across Tennessee and beyond. Flights out of Nashville were also briefly halted by the FAA because of ongoing telecommunications issues.

But since this tragedy, more and more business have begun reopening, and people are able to get down and visit the area. Construction has also drastically scaled back as the area continues to heal.

WHAT’S NEXT:

The work surrounding that Christmas Day is still not done. Earlier this month, Metro police announced the department would implement changes based on a committee’s findings of its 2019 response to Warner’s home.

While those recommendations have been given out, a nine-person commission is still active. They first met in April and are expected to have a report on the response to the bombing by the end of this year.

The commission has a lot of power – for instance, they can conduct their own investigations and hold their own hearings. According to the city's website, their function is to make recommendations on things like policy and procedure to reduce the likelihood of another bombing in Nashville – plus, make improvements the city's response to similar things in the future.

