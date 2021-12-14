Tornado victims include infant girl, longtime florist, judge

(AP) — A clearer picture is emerging of some of the dozens of victims killed by tornadoes that ripped through five states in the Midwest and South.

Among those who perished were a 2-month old whose family tried to protect her by putting her in a car seat.

Other victims included a longtime florist from Tennessee, an Amazon warehouse worker in Illinois as well as a Kentucky judge known for his common sense.

Details about the victims began to trickle out Monday as authorities worked to restore power and residents waded through debris.