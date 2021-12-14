Watch
Tornado victims include infant girl, longtime florist, judge

Mark Humphrey/AP
An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 6:28 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 19:28:11-05

(AP) — A clearer picture is emerging of some of the dozens of victims killed by tornadoes that ripped through five states in the Midwest and South.

Among those who perished were a 2-month old whose family tried to protect her by putting her in a car seat.

Other victims included a longtime florist from Tennessee, an Amazon warehouse worker in Illinois as well as a Kentucky judge known for his common sense.

Details about the victims began to trickle out Monday as authorities worked to restore power and residents waded through debris.

