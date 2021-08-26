Urn found in debris pile after Waverly flooding

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — So many of people's personal items were swept away in the Humphreys County flood. The good news is that many of those items have now been recovered, but the trick is finding the owners.

We've seen thousands of photographs recovered, along with other items. However, some items are more personal in nature than others.

An urn was found in a debris pile in Waverly. It was found undamaged and still with the ashes intact.

The find was posted on Facebook at Concerned Citizens of Humphreys County and should be listed at the Waverly Flood Lost and Found site – that’s where many lost items are being found.