NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Here's a bird's-eye view of the extensive flooding in the Hermitage area from Stoner Creek. The video was shot between Old Hickory Boulevard and Chandler Road. This video was taken around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

