'We're here for him:' Community rallies in support of Hendersonville police officer diagnosed with cancer

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People from across Hendersonville lined up for a car wash to support a longtime police officer battling cancer.

After a fall, Officer Danny Ellis went to the hospital for a hurt shoulder, but doctors discovered he had a large tumor on his brain.

The sudden diagnosis means expensive medical bills and treatments, which is why the tight-knit community wanted to help out his family.

On Saturday, volunteers of all ages, washed cars in exchange for donations to the Ellis's.

"Not just us as Hendersonville Police Officers, but the whole community, all of Sumner county, all of Hendersonville, we have his back. And we're here for him and we're going to pull him through this. We know that it's hard times for him, but we know that Danny can make it through this," Hendersonville police officer, Matt Lee, said.

In addition to the car wash, other organizations are helping raise money for Officer Ellis.

The 100 Club of Sumner County is partnering with the Hendersonville Police Dept. to help raise funds for Officer Ellis's medical bills.

A Facebook donation drive is also on-going and has been verified by the police department.