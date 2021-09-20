Williamson Co. Schools staff recommend lengthening mask policy

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WTVF) — A staff report released to school board members ahead of tonight's Williamson County School board meeting shows a recommendation to renew the district's mask mandate.

Back in August in a special-called meeting after the school year started, the district mandated masks for elementary school students until Sept. 20 meeting, when the 12-member board would decide whether COVID-19 data supported continuing the effort. Not soon after, the board held an additional special-called meeting to go over staff issues in the district because of COVID-19 data. It also added a mandate for middle and high school students.

District-wide data shows cases dropping since a peak the week of Aug. 23, when the district faced 553 positive self-reported cases among students. The district is more than 40,000 students.

Since the special-called meeting in August, tensions on the issue have heightened in Williamson County. The first meeting provided a variety of opinions, along with medical professionals asking for a full mandate. It also spurred anti-masking contingents chasing those who supported masks to their vehicles outside the Williamson County Administrative Complex. Board chair and District 12 member Nancy Garrett vowed that type of behavior wouldn't be allowed moving forward.

Because of that, further security measures were put in place by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and Williamson County Schools.

The meeting starts tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the administrative complex at 1320 West Main St., Franklin. Public comment will happen the first 30 minutes of the meeting, with every speaker limited to one meeting per the board's policy. Those wishing to speak are advised to arrive early to sign up. Those who live in Williamson County will be given preference to speakers living outside the district.