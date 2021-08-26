Williamson County School Board to discuss COVID protocols at specially-called meeting

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — School leaders in Williamson County plan to meet Thursday night to go over COVID response strategies. According to the special meeting's agenda, officials will specifically address health and staffing.

The special meeting is set for 6 p.m. and comes as the district already had to close Fairview Middle School due to faculty and staff illness last Friday. The closure cost the school one of its 10 weather stockpile days.

On Tuesday, Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden and Franklin Special School District Superintendent David Snowden wrote a letter to some state officials, asking them to urge the governor and the State Department of Education to allow districts to resume "Continued Learning Plans," better known as remote learning.

"Our students could have received instruction had the CLP structure been in place. Instead, they received no instruction Friday because that tool was removed from our toolbox. Today, both WCS and FSSD have schools close to this crisis point that we saw last week with one school. This will happen again," the letter said.

Williamson County Schools

According to the district on Tuesday, 485 students and 95 staff were in isolation with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The district does have a mask mandate in effect for elementary schools. The decision came from a previous board meeting that gained national attention. The mandate does allow for students to be opted out because of Governor Bill Lee's recent executive order. Staff and visitors are still required to wear them.

The district has 17,973 elementary school students enrolled, and 4,547 have opted out of wearing masks.