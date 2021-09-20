In-Depth: A timeline of the mask debate in Williamson County Schools

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Williamson County School Board will meet Monday night to possibly renew the district’s mask mandate. Here’s a recap of what you need to know before the meeting gets underway:

WCS staff intends to recommend tonight that Board approve continuation of current COVID mitigation efforts. The Board meets tonight at 6:30. #WCSedu — Rick Wimberly (@RickWimberly) September 20, 2021

July 28:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announces that it's recommending people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging. The agency also recommends that everyone in K-12 schools wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.

August 6:

Williamson County Schools head back to the classroom with masks recommended but not required. "We’re watching it close, we’re talking every day, and we’re going to adjust if we need to based on how the pandemic treats us," Superintendent Jason Golden tells NewsChannel 5 at the time.

August 10:

At a special-called meeting, school board members vote to require masks for elementary school students until Sept. 20, at which point the board will decide whether the latest COVID-19 data supports continuing the mandate.

While the mask debate becomes heated inside the meeting, a group of anti-mask protesters are seen heckling – and some seen threatening – people as they leave the meeting, prompting the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.

Warning: Graphic language can be heard in the video below:

August 12:

After video from outside the meeting goes viral, President Joe Biden addresses the incident during an address and praises health care workers, calling them “heroes.”

Board chair and District 12 member Nancy Garrett vows that type of behavior wouldn't be allowed moving forward. The fallout prompts further security measures from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and Williamson County Schools.

August 16:

After House Speaker Cameron Sexton ( R-Crossville) asks Gov. Bill Lee to call a special session to block school districts from implementing mask mandates, the governor signs an executive order that allows parents to opt-out of school mask requirements.

No one cares more about the health & well-being of a child than a parent.



I am signing an EO today that allows parents to opt their children out of a school mask mandate if either a school board or health board enacts one over a district. pic.twitter.com/aOxzvP41Hp — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) August 16, 2021

Two Williamson County families later file a lawsuit against Gov. Lee for the opt-out executive order.

August 26:

Weeks later, the board votes to extend the mask mandate to include middle and high school students.

September 20:

The meeting whether to renew the COVID mandates starts tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the administrative complex at 1320 West Main St., Franklin. Those who live in Williamson County will be given preference to speakers living outside the district.

