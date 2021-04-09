Nashville updates public health order, masks no longer required in outdoor settings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Public Health Department has updated the city’s public health order, saying masks will no longer be required in outdoor settings.
Metro Health announced the update Friday, adding that masks are still required in indoor settings that previously required masks. Masks are still strongly recommended when social distancing is not possible – indoors or outdoors.
Nashville’s mask mandate has been updated and these are the major changes to it. You can find the full order at https://t.co/LEFI8p3Ne7 under the “Public Health Orders” tab. pic.twitter.com/QHquVMKus0— NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) April 9, 2021
During the city's weekly COVID update on Thursday, Metro Health officials confirmed they were working on a reopening update that could come as early as next week.
"Again, if you remember, we always said when we hit the metric, we’re going to spend the next seven days evaluating the situation on the ground to make sure there’s nothing abnormal and thus far, cases have remained stable, hospitalizations remain stable," said Dr. Alex Jahangir.
Earlier this week, Metro surpassed 30% of residents having received at least their first dose. Mayor John Cooper has said that Nashville's reopening hinges on its vaccination rate. Restrictions were eased when the city hit 20% and are expected to continue to ease now that the goal of 30% has been met.
The mayor's office previously said the following changes could go into effect once Metro reached a 30% vaccination rate:
- Indoor gatherings can increase to 15 people.
- Bars and restaurants can increase capacity to 225 people per floor, with social distancing.
- Indoor dining party size can increase to 15 people.
- Large, low-risk conventions can hold up to 3,000 people, with Metro Public Health approval.
- Outdoor stadium capacity can increase to 40 percent.
As of Thursday, 31.7% of residents have received at least their first dose, and 18% are now fully vaccinated.
To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in Tennessee, visit covid19.nashville.gov for Davidson County, covid19.tn.gov or vaccinefinder.org.
