80s today, storms tonight (03.14.24)

Warm & Humid Today, Storms Overnight

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, 20% PM Shower Chance, Increasing Rain & Storm Chances Thur. Night into Friday Morning |High: 80|S 10-15, Gust: 25

Tonight: Showers and Strong/Severe Storms |Low: 61| S 15-25

In Depth:

Soak up the sunshine and warmth while you can, because showers and storms are expected to move in late tonight and continue through daybreak tomorrow

WTVF

Some storms may be strong or severe with straight line wind being the main concern. Some brief pockets of hail and a couple of isolated tornadoes are also possible.

WTVF

We'll dry off late Friday with some cooler air ooozing in this weekend with dry conditions expected. Even cooler air slides in early next week