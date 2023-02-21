Watch Now
Above average temperatures return (02.21.23)

Warm weather sticks around for the workweek and weekend... With the exception of Friday. However, Friday will still be above average. (Average High 56°)
Posted at 5:15 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 07:56:28-05

Spring-Like Weather Continues

Forecast:
Tuesday: More Clouds than Sun, Rain Chances 20% | High: 68 | VRB 5-10
Tonight: Windy | Low: 60 | S 15-20 G 25-35 mph

In Depth:
Our normal for this time of year is in the mid-50s, but temperatures will be well above that for much of this week. In fact, Wednesday will be windy, and we could shatter the current record high of 74° set in 1897.

The current record high for Thursday is 83° set in 1996, and we will be pretty close to that. A cold front will clear the area by the end of the week dropping temps closer to normal.

