Above average temperatures return (02.21.23)

Spring-Like Weather Continues

Forecast:

Tuesday: More Clouds than Sun, Rain Chances 20% | High: 68 | VRB 5-10

Tonight: Windy | Low: 60 | S 15-20 G 25-35 mph

In Depth:

Our normal for this time of year is in the mid-50s, but temperatures will be well above that for much of this week. In fact, Wednesday will be windy, and we could shatter the current record high of 74° set in 1897.

The current record high for Thursday is 83° set in 1996, and we will be pretty close to that. A cold front will clear the area by the end of the week dropping temps closer to normal.