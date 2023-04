AM Clouds then PM Clearing, Rain Chance Mid to Late Week

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy then Clearing|High: 69|E 5-10

Tonight: Increasing Clouds, Few Showers Late-Southern

Counties|Low: 45|NE-5

Tomorrow: Sun/Clouds Mix, Mo. Cloudy-South, 20% Shower

Chance|High: 66| E 5-10

In Depth:

Morning clouds will give way to sunshine this afternoon. Despite

more clouds today, it will be a little warmer this afternoon.

Temperatures will remain below normal for most of the week.