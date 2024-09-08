Another day of below average temps (9-8-24)

Another Day Feeling Like Fall

Forecast:

Today: Sunny & Pleasant | High: 79 | NNE 5-10

Tonight: Clear & Cool | Low: 52 | NE 5-10

Monday: Sunny & Seasonal | High: 86 | VRB 5-10

In Depth:

Another beautiful day with fall-like temperatures is forecasted across the Mid-South. Highs today will once again top out in the 70s. Tonight, low temperatures will once again be cool as they fall into the low 50s and upper 40s. Unfortunately, the fall-like temps end after today as highs climb back into the 90s this week.

WTVF