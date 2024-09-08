Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Another day of below average temps (9-8-24)

Posted

Another Day Feeling Like Fall

Forecast:

Today: Sunny & Pleasant | High: 79 | NNE 5-10

Tonight: Clear & Cool | Low: 52 | NE 5-10

Monday: Sunny & Seasonal | High: 86 | VRB 5-10

In Depth:

Another beautiful day with fall-like temperatures is forecasted across the Mid-South. Highs today will once again top out in the 70s. Tonight, low temperatures will once again be cool as they fall into the low 50s and upper 40s. Unfortunately, the fall-like temps end after today as highs climb back into the 90s this week.

2020 Todays_High.png
2020 Tonights_Lows.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk