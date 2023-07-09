Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Another day of thunderstorm chances forecasted (7-9-23)

3PM.png
WTVF
3PM.png
Posted at 5:12 AM, Jul 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-09 06:23:29-04

Thunderstorm Chances Continue

Forecast:
Today: Muggy, Area Showers & Storms, Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible | High: 83 | NW 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy w/ Showers Early, Then Clearing with Patchy Fog | Low: 64 | N 0-5
Monday: Mostly Sunny with Low Humidity | High: 88 | N 2-7

In-Depth:

Showers and thunderstorms are once again in the forecast for the final day of the weekend. While the majority of storms should remain below severe limits, heavy downpours and strong winds are likely with any storms today. Again, most storms should remain sub-severe, but south of I-40 a stronger storm or two cannot be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has placed this area under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe storms.

WTVF Master 2020.png

Storms will once again really get going by mid-afternoon, and continue through dinner time. After today we will enjoy lower humidity and quiet weather for a few days.

3PM.png
630pm.png

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018