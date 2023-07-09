Another day of thunderstorm chances forecasted (7-9-23)

Thunderstorm Chances Continue

Forecast:

Today: Muggy, Area Showers & Storms, Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible | High: 83 | NW 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy w/ Showers Early, Then Clearing with Patchy Fog | Low: 64 | N 0-5

Monday: Mostly Sunny with Low Humidity | High: 88 | N 2-7

In-Depth:

Showers and thunderstorms are once again in the forecast for the final day of the weekend. While the majority of storms should remain below severe limits, heavy downpours and strong winds are likely with any storms today. Again, most storms should remain sub-severe, but south of I-40 a stronger storm or two cannot be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has placed this area under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe storms.

WTVF

Storms will once again really get going by mid-afternoon, and continue through dinner time. After today we will enjoy lower humidity and quiet weather for a few days.

WTVF