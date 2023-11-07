Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Another warm day ahead (11.07.23)

Posted at 5:03 AM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 06:03:22-05

Record Warmth Continues

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 82| SW 5-10
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy |Low: 59| SW 5-10

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018