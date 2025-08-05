August 5, 2025: Another Breathable Day Ahead

Breathable Forecast for Back to School

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 20% Shower & Storm Chance, Higher for our Eastern Counties |High: 87| E-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Chance for an Early Evening Shower or Storm| Low: 69 | SE-5

In Depth:

Below-average temperatures will persist today and tomorrow, with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances remain low to no, though some much-needed rainfall would be welcome, especially in parts of Middle Tennessee experiencing drier conditions.

This weekend and into next week, afternoon highs are expected to rise into the low 90s, bringing a return to more typical summer warmth.