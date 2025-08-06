August 6, 2025: Highs around 90°, spotty shower or storm possible

Seasonal Temperatures Today with an Isolated Shower Chance

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower & Storm Chance, Higher Chance

Along the Plateau |High: 90 | Lt & Var then NE-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Clear |Low: NE-5 then Lt. & Var

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower & Storm Chance, Higher

Chance along the Plateau |High: 91 | Lt & Var then NE-5

In Depth:

Morning lows and afternoon highs will be seasonal again today. Most

areas will be dry, but a shower or storm is possible. The chance will be higher

along the Cumberland Plateau.