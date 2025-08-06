Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
August 6, 2025: Highs around 90°, spotty shower or storm possible

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Seasonal Temperatures Today with an Isolated Shower Chance

Forecast:
Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower & Storm Chance, Higher Chance
Along the Plateau |High: 90 | Lt & Var then NE-5
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Clear |Low: NE-5 then Lt. & Var
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower & Storm Chance, Higher
Chance along the Plateau |High: 91 | Lt & Var then NE-5

In Depth:
Morning lows and afternoon highs will be seasonal again today. Most
areas will be dry, but a shower or storm is possible. The chance will be higher
along the Cumberland Plateau.

