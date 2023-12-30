Watch Now
Chilly as clouds are slow to clear today (12-30-23)

Henry's morning forecast: Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Posted at 5:49 AM, Dec 30, 2023
Chilly as clouds are slow to clear

Today: Clouds Slow to Clear | High: 46 | WSW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 33 | SSW 0-5

New Year's Eve: Partly Cloudy & Warmer | High: 54 | SSW 5-15

Clouds will be slow to clear out for your Saturday. If you are heading to the Music City Bowl you can expect a mostly cloudy sky and chilly temperatures.

The final day of 2023 will be warmer than days past. But, the warm-up will be short lived as a quick moving system known as a "Clipper," will move through as we ring in the new year making for a breezy night Sunday, and chilly start to 2024 Monday.

2020 Weekend Forecast DETAILS.png

