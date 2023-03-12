Watch Now
Cloudy & cool today, near the freezing mark tonight (3.12.23)

Lelan's morning forecast: Sunday, March 12, 2023.
Posted at 5:58 AM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 09:38:37-04

Lots of Clouds Today, Below Normal Temps for Several Days
Sunset Today: 6:51 pm CDT Sunrise Monday: 7:01 AM CDT

Forecast:
This Afternoon: Cloudy, Stray Light Shower, Mainly
South/East |High: 54|N 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Frost |Low: 34| NW 5-10
Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds, Chilly| High: 49 NW 10-15

In Depth:
While a shower or two is still possible today, the widespread
rain has moved out of the NewsChannel5 area. Highs will remain
below our normal high of 61° today and for the start of the work week.
Here's a look at the regional forecast for anyone traveling
for spring break.

Tonight, temperatures will drop close to the freezing mark, but we'll
be even colder Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. That may prompt
freeze warnings. Here's a look at the current forecast for sunrise Wednesday.

