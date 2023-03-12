Cloudy & cool today, near the freezing mark tonight (3.12.23)

Lots of Clouds Today, Below Normal Temps for Several Days
Sunset Today: 6:51 pm CDT Sunrise Monday: 7:01 AM CDT
Forecast:
This Afternoon: Cloudy, Stray Light Shower, Mainly
South/East |High: 54|N 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Frost |Low: 34| NW 5-10
Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds, Chilly| High: 49 NW 10-15
In Depth:
While a shower or two is still possible today, the widespread
rain has moved out of the NewsChannel5 area. Highs will remain
below our normal high of 61° today and for the start of the work week.
Here's a look at the regional forecast for anyone traveling
for spring break.
Tonight, temperatures will drop close to the freezing mark, but we'll
be even colder Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. That may prompt
freeze warnings. Here's a look at the current forecast for sunrise Wednesday.