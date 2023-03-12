Cloudy & cool today, near the freezing mark tonight (3.12.23)

Lots of Clouds Today, Below Normal Temps for Several Days

Sunset Today: 6:51 pm CDT Sunrise Monday: 7:01 AM CDT

Forecast:

This Afternoon: Cloudy, Stray Light Shower, Mainly

South/East |High: 54|N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Frost |Low: 34| NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds, Chilly| High: 49 NW 10-15

In Depth:

While a shower or two is still possible today, the widespread

rain has moved out of the NewsChannel5 area. Highs will remain

below our normal high of 61° today and for the start of the work week.

Here's a look at the regional forecast for anyone traveling

for spring break.

Tonight, temperatures will drop close to the freezing mark, but we'll

be even colder Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. That may prompt

freeze warnings. Here's a look at the current forecast for sunrise Wednesday.