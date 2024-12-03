Cold Weather Ahead with a Brief Warm-Up (12.03.24)

Bitterly Cold

Forecast:

Today: AM Clouds, Becoming Sunny |High: 38| NW-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 25| Light

In Depth:

Today, expect clouds to gradually clear, giving way to a bright but cold afternoon. Highs will struggle to reach the mid to upper 30s, keeping it chilly throughout the day.

Tonight, temperatures will drop back into the 20s, setting the stage for a frosty start to tomorrow.

Wednesday, winds will pick up, bringing in a brief warm-up. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and low 50s, offering a temporary respite from the cold. However, this milder weather won't last long. By Thursday and Friday, another arctic blast will push temperatures back down into the mid to upper 30s. Looking ahead, rain chances will return Sunday into Monday, adding more unsettled weather to the forecast.