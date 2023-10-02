Cool mornings & warm afternoons, cooler late week (10.2.23)

Warm Start to October, Cooler Weather by the End of the Week

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 89| E-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 62| E-5

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 89| S-5

In Depth:

While the calendar may now show October, the afternoon

temperatures are still hold overs from summer. Highs

will be between 85-90 degrees for the state of the week.

By the end of the week, a cold front will sweep across

the country. This will bring a chance for showers Thursday

and Friday, but behind this system, look for highs to be

cooler than normal.