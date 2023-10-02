Watch Now
Cool mornings & warm afternoons, cooler late week (10.2.23)

Monday, October 2, 2023
Posted at 5:32 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 06:58:01-04

Warm Start to October, Cooler Weather by the End of the Week

Forecast:
Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 89| E-5
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 62| E-5
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 89| S-5

In Depth:
While the calendar may now show October, the afternoon
temperatures are still hold overs from summer. Highs
will be between 85-90 degrees for the state of the week.

By the end of the week, a cold front will sweep across
the country. This will bring a chance for showers Thursday
and Friday, but behind this system, look for highs to be
cooler than normal.

