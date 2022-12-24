Dangerous cold continues for Christmas Weekend (12-24-22)

Dangerous Cold Continues

Forecast:

Christmas Eve: Very Cold, Breezy |High: 24| W 15-20

Tonight: Clear Sky, Cold Temps | Low: 10 | W 5-10

Christmas: Sunny, Very Cold |High: 29|W 5-10

In Depth:

Another dangerously cold day is forecasted across the Mid-South. While warmer than yesterday, Christmas Eve will be cold with highs in the teens and lower 20s. Wind chill values will be in the single digits.

Tonight as Santa makes his rounds it will be a frigid night with temperatures in the single digits and lower teens.

Christmas Day, while warmer, will still be frigid with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 20s. Make sure the kids are bundled up, and limit the amount of time they play outdoors.