Dangerous Heat (08.21.23)

Heat & Humidity Return

Forecast:

Monday: Hot & Humid | High: 97 | ESE 0-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Muggy | Low: 73 | SSE 0-5

In-Depth:

Heat and humidity are on the rise. Afternoon highs will feel like 100-109°+. Sparking Excessive Heat Warnings (Kentucky- through Thursday) and Heat Advisories (noon to 8 pm).

WTVF

High pressure known as, "The Ridge," builds this week and will bring highs near 100 across much of the nation's mid-section. Make sure you are wearing sunscreen, taking frequent breaks, and most importantly...STAYING HYDRATED...if you have to be outdoors.