Dangerous Heat On The Way

HEAT ADVISORY Monday 11am-7pm

Forecast:

Sunday: Partly Cloudy, Slight Chc. of a Iso. Storm | High: 93 | SSW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild | Low: 75 | S 5-10

Monday: Mostly Sunny, Heat Adv. 11am-7pm | High: 99, Heat Index 109 | S 5-10

In Depth:

Here comes the heat! Sunday you will notice the humidity a bit more during the afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Heat indices will be around 100.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday look to be the hottest days with highs expected to get close to 100°! (The last time we hit 100 was back in 2012) Heat Index Values will be between 105-110 each afternoon. We could also see some record highs fall this week!

