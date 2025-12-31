December 31, 2025: Dry weather to ring in the New Year!

Dry Weather to Ring in 2026!

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times |High: 49| W 5-10

Tonight: Becoming Mo. Clear |Low: 32| W-5

New Year's Day: Mostly Sunny |High: 53| SW-5

In Depth:

Temperatures will start to moderate this afternoon with highs

today around 50 degrees. It will be cold but dry for those heading out

for New Year's Eve events.

We'll start 2026 with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s

to low 50s.

For those who may be traveling for the New Year, here's a look at the

regional travel forecast.