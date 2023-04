Sunny Saturday, Soggy Sunday Morning

Forecast:

Today: Sunny Start then Clouds Increase | High: 82 | S 5-10

Tonight: Showers & a Few Thunderstorms | Low: 55 | W 10-20

Sunday: Rain Ending Early, Clouds Decreasing | High: 60 (3pm Temp) | W 10-20

In Depth:

Saturday will be a nice day with dry weather and mild temperatures. But, that will not be the story for the entire weekend thanks to a cold front that will not only bring rain chances, but much cooler temps for the second half of the weekend.