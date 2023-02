Wednesday Looks Wet & Windy

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Breezy | High: 66| S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy |Low: 50| S 10-15

In Depth:

Today will be spring-like and warm with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We will remain dry but breezy ahead of our next weather maker.

Showers will arrive by Wednesday morning, with a few storms possible late Wednesday night. The Storm Prediction Center has a level 1 of 5 (marginal risk). Main concern damaging wind gusts.