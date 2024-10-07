Feeling like fall all week (10.7.24)

Great Weather Week Ahead
Forecast:
Today: Sunny |High: 76| N 5-10
Tonight: Clear, Cool |Low: 49| N 5-10
Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 73| NE 5-10
In Depth:
A cold front swept across the Mid-South last night taking the 90 degree
heat we saw over the weekend with it. Highs this week will be in the
70s close to our average high of 77°
For the next couple of nights, many of you will see morning lows
in the 40s.
Milton was upgraded to a major hurricane(category 3 or higher). This
system is expected to stay to our south and move across central Florida
Wednesday night.