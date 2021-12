WINDY & FLIRTING WITH RECORD HIGHS THIS CHRISTMAS

FORECAST:

Christmas: Mostly Cloudy, Windy | High: 75, Record: 76 | S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy | Low: 50 | NW 5-10

DETAILS:

A strong southerly wind will help temps climb well above normal...into the mid 70s. It is possible record high temps are tied, or broken today. Much of the upcoming week will be warm with increasing chances for rain and storms by mid-week