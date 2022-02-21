Flooding a concern with rounds of rain and storms possible this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Flooding will a concern during the workweek as two rounds of rain and storms look to impact Middle Tennessee.

The first round will arrive by Monday night through Tuesday evening. A Flood Watch will go in effect Tuesday afternoon - Wednesday morning for all of the NewsChannel 5 viewing area.

This round looks to bring 2-3 inches of rainfall and the threat for a stronger storm or two. The Storm Prediction Center has our southwestern counties under a Slight risk of storms (level 2 of 5) for Tuesday afternoon. (See map at the top of this story) The main threats with be flooding and damaging wind gusts but a quick spin up tornado can't be ruled out.

We look to get a brief break in between systems on Wednesday during the daytime before our second round of rain arrives Wednesday night. This round could also bring an additional 2-3" of rainfall. This could aggravate any flood prone areas along with creeks and streams that will be swollen from rain earlier this week.

Make sure you have our Storm Shield App downloaded and stick with the Storm 5 Weather team for updates to the forecast this week!