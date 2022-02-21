Flooding a concern with rounds of rain and storms possible this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Flooding will a concern during the workweek as two rounds of rain and storms look to impact Middle Tennessee.
The first round will arrive by Monday night through Tuesday evening. A Flood Watch will go in effect Tuesday afternoon - Wednesday morning for all of the NewsChannel 5 viewing area.
This round looks to bring 2-3 inches of rainfall and the threat for a stronger storm or two. The Storm Prediction Center has our southwestern counties under a Slight risk of storms (level 2 of 5) for Tuesday afternoon. (See map at the top of this story) The main threats with be flooding and damaging wind gusts but a quick spin up tornado can't be ruled out.
We look to get a brief break in between systems on Wednesday during the daytime before our second round of rain arrives Wednesday night. This round could also bring an additional 2-3" of rainfall. This could aggravate any flood prone areas along with creeks and streams that will be swollen from rain earlier this week.
