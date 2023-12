Forecast:

Today: Clouds Increase | High: 55 | N 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds | High: 42 | W 3-8

In Depth:

Talk about a temperature drop, as anticipated, morning numbers were around 15° cooler. Despite the chilly start, afternoon highs will top out in the low / mid 50s.

WTVF

Yes, Friday flurries are likely. Accumulations still look low.