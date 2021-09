Nice Weekend Ahead!

Forecast:

Saturday: Pt. Cloudy then Clearing |High: 77| SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Patchy fog |Low: 55| Calm

Sunday: Sunny, Warmer |High: 80| SW 5

Details:What a wonderful start to the Fall season! A weak cold front will move across the area today. A few sprinkles/ light showers will be possible near the Tennessee Kentucky state line. We will see clearing skies in the afternoon. Right now, we don't have another chance of rain in our seven day forecast.