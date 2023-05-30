Watch Now
Heating up with a few spotty showers & storms today(5.30.23)

Posted at 5:09 AM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 07:34:24-04

Warmer with a Few Afternoon Showers & Storms

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, 20% Showers/Storm Ch. |High: 86|
E-5
Tonight: Pt. Coudy, Few Early Evening Showers/Storms|Low: 66| SE-5
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, 30% Shower/Storm Ch.|
High: 87|SE-5

In Depth:
Thanks to dew point temperatures in the 50s, it was a
pleasant morning for most of us. Later today, you'll
start to notice the humidity levels a bit more as the
dew point rises to the lower 60s.

Temperatures will increase as well after being below normal for the
Memorial Day weekend. For the 2nd half of the week, highs will
get closer to 90 degrees.

