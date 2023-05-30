Heating up with a few spotty showers & storms today(5.30.23)

Warmer with a Few Afternoon Showers & Storms

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, 20% Showers/Storm Ch. |High: 86|

E-5

Tonight: Pt. Coudy, Few Early Evening Showers/Storms|Low: 66| SE-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, 30% Shower/Storm Ch.|

High: 87|SE-5

In Depth:

Thanks to dew point temperatures in the 50s, it was a

pleasant morning for most of us. Later today, you'll

start to notice the humidity levels a bit more as the

dew point rises to the lower 60s.

Temperatures will increase as well after being below normal for the

Memorial Day weekend. For the 2nd half of the week, highs will

get closer to 90 degrees.