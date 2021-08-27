Hot & humid with a few showers and storms developing

Hot & Humid; Heat Advisory for Part of Western Kentucky

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, Few Showers & Storms |High: 93,Heat Index: 95-100|S 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Few Early Evening Storms| Low: 75 | SE-5

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Rain/Storm Ch. |High: 92| SE 5-10

Details:Our hot weather continues today with the heat index between 97-102 degrees in most areas. A few showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon heat and humidity. Afternoon highs will be trimmed to the lower 90s this weekend with a few afternoon showers & storms possible.Next week, we'll watch what is now tropical depression nine develops. It could be a hurricane in the gulf this weekend and could impact our area next week. Stay tuned.

