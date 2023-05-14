Humid with sct'd storms for Mother's Day (5-14-23)

Sct'd Storms Possible Mother's Day

Forecast:

Mother's Day: Sun/Clouds Mix, 50% Shower & Storm Ch. | High: 86 | NW 1-6

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, 50% Shower & Storm Ch. | Low: 67 | NE 0-5

Monday: More Clouds than Sun, 50% Shower & Storm Ch. | High: 82 | N 2-7

In Depth:

The unsettled pattern continues this Mother's Day as scattered showers & storms are expected, especially in the afternoon with daytime heating. With all the available moisture in the atmosphere, Mother's Day will also be humid.

Average highs for this time of year are around 80, but the above average conditions will continue for Mother's Day. Highs will top out in the mid-80s.

Back to those pesky showers today, there is a chance one or two storms that develop with daytime heating could be strong to severe with damaging wind and heavy downpours. Much of Middle Tennessee and South-Central Kentucky are under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for a stronger storm or two.