Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Humid with sct'd storms for Mother's Day (5-14-23)

HENRY Today.png
WTVF
HENRY Today.png
Posted at 5:36 AM, May 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-14 07:00:15-04

Sct'd Storms Possible Mother's Day

Forecast:
Mother's Day: Sun/Clouds Mix, 50% Shower & Storm Ch. | High: 86 | NW 1-6

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, 50% Shower & Storm Ch. | Low: 67 | NE 0-5
Monday: More Clouds than Sun, 50% Shower & Storm Ch. | High: 82 | N 2-7

In Depth:

The unsettled pattern continues this Mother's Day as scattered showers & storms are expected, especially in the afternoon with daytime heating. With all the available moisture in the atmosphere, Mother's Day will also be humid.

2020 HIGHLIGHT Muggy Meter.png

Average highs for this time of year are around 80, but the above average conditions will continue for Mother's Day. Highs will top out in the mid-80s.

HENRY Today.png

Back to those pesky showers today, there is a chance one or two storms that develop with daytime heating could be strong to severe with damaging wind and heavy downpours. Much of Middle Tennessee and South-Central Kentucky are under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for a stronger storm or two.

WTVF Master 2020.png

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018