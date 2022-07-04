Independence Day Will Be As Hot As A Firecracker

Forecast:

July Fourth: Pt. Cloudy, 30% Chance for Sct'd Storms | High: 95 | SSW 1-6

Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 77 | SW 0-5

In Depth:

Our Independence day will be filled with heat, humidity, with low rain chances. Without the rainfall, temperatures will climb to the mid-90s. The Heat Index will be anywhere from 100-105.

The first full week of July looks to be steamy! We will see highs in the upper 90s and feel like temps near 105 degrees each day, accompanied with daily afternoon pop-up storms that will help with drought conditions across the area.