Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

July 15, 2025: Summer Heat Builds

Summer Heat Builds: Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Summer Heat Builds: Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Posted
and last updated

The Heat Index Creeps Up

Forecast:
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy, Hot, Humid, & Summertime Storms | High: 95 | SSW 2-7
Tonight: Partly Cloudy w/ Patchy Fog | Low: 75 | S 0-5

In Depth:
The classic southern summer rhythm rolls on! Scattered pop-up showers and storms are still part of the daily mix! When storms do develop, a few could pack a punch. Keep an eye out for gusty winds, heavy rain, and plenty of lightning. Stay weather-aware, but don’t cancel those summer plans... just stay flexible and ready to head inside if needed! However, those rain chances are slightly lower for today.

So far this season, we have had twenty-seven 90 degrees plus days. And we look to add to that count today and through the week.

Make sure if you are outdoors that you drink lots of water. Highs will be in the mid 90s with heat indices between 102-106.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk