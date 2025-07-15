July 15, 2025: Summer Heat Builds

The Heat Index Creeps Up

Forecast:

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy, Hot, Humid, & Summertime Storms | High: 95 | SSW 2-7

Tonight: Partly Cloudy w/ Patchy Fog | Low: 75 | S 0-5

In Depth:

The classic southern summer rhythm rolls on! Scattered pop-up showers and storms are still part of the daily mix! When storms do develop, a few could pack a punch. Keep an eye out for gusty winds, heavy rain, and plenty of lightning. Stay weather-aware, but don’t cancel those summer plans... just stay flexible and ready to head inside if needed! However, those rain chances are slightly lower for today.

So far this season, we have had twenty-seven 90 degrees plus days. And we look to add to that count today and through the week.

Make sure if you are outdoors that you drink lots of water. Highs will be in the mid 90s with heat indices between 102-106.