July 23, 2025: Day 22 of the Heat Streak

Dangerous Heat

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid | High: 97 | WSW 3-8

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Muggy | Low: 75 | Light

In Depth:

We're now on day 22 of this unrelenting heat! That’s 22 straight days with temperatures hitting 90° or higher! While it's certainly sweltering, it’s not the worst on record… back in 1952, there was a brutal stretch of eight days in a row with temps soaring over 100°. This afternoon brings no relief, as Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings remain in place for much of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky through 8 PM.

Please be safe and keep your pets cool too.

Today will likely stay mostly dry, but there’s always a chance for a rogue pop-up shower or storm here or there.

And yes, the heat wave rolls on into the weekend! Afternoon heat of the day showers and thunderstorms will also pop back into the forecast.