July 7, 2025: Hot & humid week ahead with scattered showers & thunderstorms

Hot and Humid Weather with Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms|
High; 94| SW 5-10
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Few Showers & Storms Early|Low: 74| SW-5
then Lt. & Var
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms |High: 93| W-5
In Depth:
This week will feature warm and muggy mornings and evenings with
hot and humid afternoons. There will be scattered showers and
thunderstorms. It won't rain everyone, but where it does rain, they'll
be locally heavy downpours.
The muggy meter will remain high all week long.