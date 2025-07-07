July 7, 2025: Hot & humid week ahead with scattered showers & thunderstorms

Hot and Humid Weather with Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms|

High; 94| SW 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Few Showers & Storms Early|Low: 74| SW-5

then Lt. & Var

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms |High: 93| W-5

In Depth:

This week will feature warm and muggy mornings and evenings with

hot and humid afternoons. There will be scattered showers and

thunderstorms. It won't rain everyone, but where it does rain, they'll

be locally heavy downpours.

The muggy meter will remain high all week long.