June 19, 2025: The Rain is Moving Out and The Heat is Moving In

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: Thursday, June 19, 2025
Forecast Shifts From Rain to Extreme Heat

Forecast:
Thursday(Juneteenth): Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & A Few Storms, Decreasing Clouds in the Afternoon | High: 87 | WNW 5-15
Tonight: Clearing | Low: 66 | Calm

In Depth:
This morning, heavy showers and storms will move across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Some cells may produce heavy downpours, so please be mindful of standing water and possible flooding.

This afternoon, skies will begin to clear... However, due to the timing of the front, we may still see a few sprinkles. Nothing heavy or steady is anticipated.

Tomorrow morning will bring the coolest start we've had in days, with lows in the low to mid-60s.

Intense heat and humidity will move in for the weekend and into next week. Afternoon highs will feel like 100–103°F, with limited chances of rain.

