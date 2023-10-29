Last warm day before big changes move in (10-29-23)

Big Changes On The Way

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy, 30% Chance for Rain with higher chances north of I-40 | High: 74 | W 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy with Scattered Showers, Breezy | Low: 47 | NW 5-15

Monday: Cloudy & Breezy with Falling Temperatures | 3pm Temp: 48 | NNW 5-15

In Depth:

While Sunday will not be one for the record books, temperatures will once again run above normal. After Saturday's record high in the 80s, Sunday will top out in the mid 70s.

WTVF

Sunday night into Monday will bring big changes, as a strong cold front sweeps through the Mid-South. The high for Monday will likely occur at Midnight, as temperatures fall into the upper 40s by Monday afternoon.