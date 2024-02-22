Late Afternoon Showers & Storms (02.22.24)

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Few Storms Possible Late |High: 65|SW 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph

Tonight: Scattered Showers / Storms Move Out|Low: 49| N 5-15

In Depth:

This afternoon, a cold front will move through the area bringing gusty winds, showers and a few storms.

WTVF

Rain chances will really pick up by evening with widespread showers. Severe activity isn't expected but thunderstorms are possible.

WTVF

We'll see a quiet end to the week with dry time and mild temperatures. This weekend is looking a lot nicer and warmer than the last, with 50s & 60s.