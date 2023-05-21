Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Low humidity and lots of sunshine for your Sunday (5-21-23)

HENRY Today.png
WTVF
HENRY Today.png
Posted at 5:27 AM, May 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-21 07:08:25-04

Beautiful Sunday

Forecast:

Sunday: Mostly Sunny w/ Slightly Below Normal Temps | High: 78 | N 5-10

Tonight: Increasing Clouds | Low: 57 | NE 3-8
Monday: Mostly Cloudy, 20% Chance for a Shower | High: 81 | E 5-10

In Depth:
Thanks to a cold front that moved through the Mid-South Saturday, Sunday will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and low humidity. If you have plans outdoors, like attending the Tennessee Renaissance Festival, the weather is fantastic for doing so. Very slight chances for rain to move in Monday and Tuesday.

HENRY Today.png

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018