Low humidity and lots of sunshine for your Sunday (5-21-23)

Beautiful Sunday

Forecast:

Sunday: Mostly Sunny w/ Slightly Below Normal Temps | High: 78 | N 5-10

Tonight: Increasing Clouds | Low: 57 | NE 3-8

Monday: Mostly Cloudy, 20% Chance for a Shower | High: 81 | E 5-10

In Depth:

Thanks to a cold front that moved through the Mid-South Saturday, Sunday will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and low humidity. If you have plans outdoors, like attending the Tennessee Renaissance Festival, the weather is fantastic for doing so. Very slight chances for rain to move in Monday and Tuesday.