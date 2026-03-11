March 11, 2026: Storm 5 Alert

Midday Storms Could Turn Severe

Forecast:

Today: Morning Clouds, Showers & Storms | High: 79 | SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Storms Move Out| Low: 67 | SSW 5-15

In Depth:

This morning, we are starting with showers and a few thunderstorms. None of these are anticipated to be severe.

The timing of our system looks to be a little earlier, which is great news. The faster it moves in, the shorter amount of time clouds will have to move out. We want to keep the cloud cover because sunshine helps fuel instability. Right now, we expect storms to move in late morning / noon to our northwest, then move eastward.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5). This is not anticipated to be a widespread severe event. However, we look to see a handful of severe storms.

The main concerns include damaging wind gusts, straight-line winds, and localized flooding. The hail and tornado threat is low, but not zero.

The front will bring cooler air for Thursday, with highs in the mid-50s. Another cold front will move through Sunday evening, bringing a chilly start to next week. Yes, we are talking about morning lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.