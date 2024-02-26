Mild & breezy today, few storms Wednesday morning (2.26.24)

Mild & Breezy Today, Windy Tonight with a Few Showers Late

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 77 | SW 10-15

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 40% Shower Ch. Late, T-Storm Possible |Low: 60|

SW 10-15, Gusts: 30 mph

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Windy, 40% Shower Ch., T-Storm Possible|

High: 73| SW 20-25, Gusts: 35 mph

In Depth:

Highs this afternoon will be near record highs. The current record

for today is 79° that was set in 1917. Clouds will move in

this afternoon and tonight with a 40% shower/storm chance

after midnight.

A strong cold front is on the way for mid-week. Tomorrow, that system

will bring a chance for strong to severe storms to our northwest. While

this line is expected to weakened as it move into our area early

Wednesday morning, a few strong storms can't be ruled out.

As the front sweeps across the Mid-South Wednesday morning,

temperatures will fall behind it. By the end of the day, temps.

will be in the 30s. Some pockets of sleet will be possible in the afternoon.