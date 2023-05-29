Mix of sun & clouds for Memorial Day with a stray shower chance

Stray Shower Possible with a Mix of Sun & Clouds

Forecast:

Today: Sun/Clouds Mix, More Clouds East/More Sun West |High: 80| N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 62| N-5

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm Chance|High: 85| NE-5

In Depth:

The low pressure along the east coast that brought lots of clouds

to the region this weekend is pulling away. It'll still mean a

mix of sun and clouds today with more clouds for our eastern

counties and more sunshine in our western area. There is just an

isolated shower chance. That coastal low will keep it much cooler in

East Tennessee if you're traveling today.

That warmer air to the west will move into the mid-state tomorrow with

highs in the mid to low 80s. While most areas will be dry, couple of

showers or storms can't be ruled out. Our chances for storms will increase Wednesday.