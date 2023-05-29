Watch Now
Mix of sun & clouds for Memorial Day with a stray shower chance

Mix of sun &amp; clouds for Memorial Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
Posted at 5:41 AM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 07:04:26-04

Stray Shower Possible with a Mix of Sun & Clouds

Forecast:
Today: Sun/Clouds Mix, More Clouds East/More Sun West |High: 80| N 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 62| N-5
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm Chance|High: 85| NE-5

In Depth:
The low pressure along the east coast that brought lots of clouds
to the region this weekend is pulling away. It'll still mean a
mix of sun and clouds today with more clouds for our eastern
counties and more sunshine in our western area. There is just an
isolated shower chance. That coastal low will keep it much cooler in
East Tennessee if you're traveling today.

That warmer air to the west will move into the mid-state tomorrow with
highs in the mid to low 80s. While most areas will be dry, couple of
showers or storms can't be ruled out. Our chances for storms will increase Wednesday.

