More hot weather this week, few showers & storms developing today (6.17.24)

More Hot & Humid Weather This Week, Few Storms Possible Today

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, 30% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 94| S 10-15

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Isolated Storm Ch. West|Low: 74| SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Isolated Storm Ch. |High: 94|

SE 5-10

In Depth:

More hot weather is on the way this week. Like yesterday,

a few showers and storms may develop. Any of the storms that

get going could be strong with heavy downpours. Highs will be

in the mid to low 90s today.

High pressure will strength this week keeping our highs in the 90s.