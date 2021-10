Foggy Start to the Day, Dense Fog Advisory in West TN Until 9 AM

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Few Showers & Storms Possible|High: 78| W-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Patchy Fog|Low: 63| NE-5

Tomorrow: Area Showers & Storms|High: 74| E 5-10

Details:

Unsettled weather continues this week with showers and storms thanks to a slow moving system. The rain chances

are there today but on the low side and pick up for Tuesday and Wednesday. Dry weather looks to return next weekend.